Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Ripple partners with Revolut and Zero Hash to expand RLUSF stablecoin access

Friday 7 February 2025 13:23 CET | News

Ripple has announced its partnership with Revolut and Zero Hash in order to expand the overall access of the RLUSF stablecoin in the market. 

Following this announcement, Ripple’s new partnerships with Revolut and Zero Hash marks a significant expansion for RLUSD stablecoin, aiming to challenge the overall USDT and USDC market dominance.

In addition, as the Donald Trump administration also emphasised the importance of the US dollar-backed stablecoins to the country’s economy, Ripple USD intends to disrupt traditional digital assets through the use of Ripple Labs’ networks. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

Ripple has announced its partnership with Revolut and Zero Hash to expand RLUSF stablecoin access.

More information on the Ripple x Revolut x Zero Hash partnership

Throughout this initiative, Ripple Labs’ RLUSD is set to be listed for secure and efficient trading in different markets. At the same time, both Revolut and Zero Hash customers currently have the possibility to access RLUSD on both XRPL and Ethereum (ETH) networks, as both companies focused on optimising the manner in which clients move funds across the world, making the process more secure and efficient. 

In addition, the strategic partnership will enable RLUSD to gain more organic users in the near future, as the company will prioritise the process of growing its customer base and ensuring an improved experience for new and already-present clients. Meanwhile, the integration of RLUSD with Revolut and Zero Hash will have a long-term impact on the XRP$2.39 price action, as the rising on-chain activity of XRPL will eventually increase the overall demand for XRP in the long haul.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, expansion, cryptocurrency, stablecoin
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Revolut, Ripple, Zero Hash
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Revolut

|

Ripple

|

Zero Hash

|
Discover all the Company news on Revolut and other articles related to Revolut in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like