PayPal and Capital One launch bundled banking app

Wednesday 23 September 2020 14:41 CET | News

US-based financial corporation Capital One has teamed with PayPal to launch One banking app, aimed to bundle spending, saving and lending into a single account and debit card.

 

Users can create pools of money called "pockets" for any spending or savings goal and share these buckets with others. This system is meant to be simpler than signing up for a joint bank account and more convenient than repeatedly transferring money through a peer-to-peer payment service.

Users can connect their One card to whichever Pocket they want to use for a specific transaction. For instance, according to company officials explanations, if three One customers want to save USD 250 for a surprise birthday party for a fourth friend, one of them could set up a birthday party pocket that all three could put money into and spend out of. The person who starts the pocket has the power to shut it down.

Each account also comes with a line of credit that comes into play when the account is overdrawn; if users pay back this amount within the calendar month, they won’t be charged interest. When users set up a direct deposit, they are eligible for a larger line of credit.

Keywords: Capital One, PayPal, One, banking app, online banking, online and mobile banking, line of credit, digital banking, direct deposit, US, United States, North America,
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
