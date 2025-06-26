Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

PAID Romania automates payments via Finqware partnership

Thursday 26 June 2025 11:04 CET | News

The Romanian Natural Disaster Insurance Pool (PAID) has introduced a new financial automation solution through a partnership with local fintech firm Finqware.

 

The move involves integrating FinqTreasury, a platform designed to automate reconciliation and payments, into PAID’s operations as it manages the country’s mandatory home insurance system. 

The integration allows PAID to reconcile insurance premium payments in real time by directly connecting to banks through API-based Open Banking infrastructure. This replaces the previous system that relied on manually handling bank statements. The platform also enables automated compensation payouts to policyholders, with end-to-end traceability.

 

The Romanian Natural Disaster Insurance Pool (PAID) has introduced a new financial automation solution through a partnership with local fintech firm Finqware.

 

Automated reconciliation and real-time payments 

According to representatives from PAID, the implementation of FinqTreasury addresses operational challenges related to managing growing transaction volumes and the increasing prevalence of real-time payments. They indicated that moving away from manual processing improves transparency and reduces both operational costs and the likelihood of human error. 

Finqware officials noted that the partnership shows how insurance providers can shift to automated financial processes and better align with the digital expectations of today’s financial landscape. They said the collaboration reflects a recent industry shift, where speed and automation are becoming essential due to the rise of instant payments. 

PAID currently manages approximately 2.35 million compulsory home insurance policies under the PAD system, which covers three primary risks in Romania: earthquakes, floods, and landslides. Since its establishment in 2009 under Law no. 260/2008, PAID has contributed to rebuilding thousands of homes affected by covered events. 

Finqware, authorised as a pan-European payment institution, develops Open Banking solutions aimed at automating corporate financial processes. Its clients include both non-financial firms and banks, among them Banca Transilvania, CEC Bank, and Salt Bank.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Open Banking, partnership, fintech, insurance, real-time payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Finqware, PAID
Countries: Romania
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Finqware

|

PAID

|
Discover all the Company news on Finqware and other articles related to Finqware in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like