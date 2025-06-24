Subscribe
News

Ozone API and Plaid partner to expand Open Banking integration

Tuesday 24 June 2025 14:53 CET | News

Ozone API has entered a partnership with Plaid that will enable financial institutions in North America to adopt Open Banking standards more efficiently.

 

As part of the agreement, Ozone API will join Plaid’s FDX-enabled Gateway Partner Programme. The collaboration enables banks and other financial entities to integrate Ozone API’s FDX-compliant platform directly with Plaid’s infrastructure. This setup allows institutions to connect customers to thousands of applications across Plaid’s network, which includes more than 12,000 financial institutions and 8,000 fintech providers.

 

Facilitating FDX adoption across North America

Through this partnership, Plaid aims to support a wider selection of financial institutions as they adopt modern API standards. The Ozone API platform will be delivered as a pre-integrated solution within Plaid’s system, allowing institutions to launch Open Banking services without extensive in-house development. 

According to representatives from Ozone API, the integration with Plaid’s programme is expected to shorten the time required for institutions to deploy secure and scalable open finance solutions in compliance with regulatory and technical standards. They noted that this collaboration aligns with a general goal of advancing the commercial viability of Open Banking in the region. 

Officials from Plaid described the addition of Ozone API to their partner programme as part of an ongoing effort to improve API access and ensure that institutions of various sizes can meet security, agility, and compliance requirements in the context of digital financial services. 

This development combines Plaid’s existing financial connectivity infrastructure with Ozone API’s focus on Open Banking standards, offering institutions the ability to implement Embedded Finance use cases and expand their digital service offerings. 

For more information about Ozone API, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database. You can also use our database to find out more information about Plaid.


Keywords: Open Banking, embedded finance, partnership, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Ozone API, Plaid
Countries: United Kingdom, United States
