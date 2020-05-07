Sections
News

Omilia secures USD 20 mln funding for customer support AI

Tuesday 5 May 2020 13:59 CET | News

Greece-based tech company Omilia has raised USD 20 million in funding round for its conversational AI for customer support.

Omilia offers a customer care virtual assistant that uses machine learning to offer a more ‘human-like’ experience. It works on all platforms – phone, web chat, social networks, SMS, email, smart speakers, and apps – and integrates with existing customer support systems. The technology has also been adapted for 21 languages, including regional dialects and accents, as reported by techcrunch.com.

The Omilia team aimed to build a system that was as close to speaking to a human as possible. The resulting product combines several technologies into a single omnichannel conversational platform called DiaManT. In addition, Omilia’s platform features ‘deepVB technology’, which uses voice biometrics to verify callers. 

Omilia’s typical customer could be any company providing front-facing customer care, such as banks, insurance providers, telecoms, healthcare, and travel companies.

