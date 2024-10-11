Subscribe
News

obconnect implements the Confirmation of Payee ecosystem

Friday 11 October 2024

New Zealand Banking Association has selected obconnect, an Open Banking provider to deliver Confirmation of Payee ecosystem.

 

The PayPoint Group caters to a wide variety of organisations, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), convenience retail partners, local authorities, government entities, multinational service providers, and ecommerce brands.

PayPoint made an additional strategic investment in obconnect, allowing the Group to better use its Open Banking technology platform and creating more opportunities for both companies. The initial agreement will have obconnect supply Confirmation of Payee services to major banks in New Zealand starting in November 2024. This includes ANZ, ASB, Bank of China, BNZ, CCB, The Co-operative Bank, Heartland Bank, ICBC, Kiwibank, Rabobank, SBS Bank, TSB, and Westpac.

Confirmation of Payee offers bank customers an added layer of security when transferring domestic payments between accounts. This feature enables them to verify that the account name corresponds with the account number before completing the transaction.

 

Open Banking provides insights and transparency

Open Banking is transforming the financial landscape by providing customers with more control and flexibility over their financial data. The platform allows consumers to access a wide range of financial services tailored to their needs, from budgeting tools to personalised loan offers, all while ensuring their data is protected with robust security measures.

Businesses also benefit by gaining insights into consumer behaviour, helping them craft better products and services. As Open Banking continues to evolve, it promises to upgrade financial inclusion and help users with greater transparency and choice, ultimately leading to a more dynamic and competitive financial ecosystem.

With increased competition, financial institutions are driven to change, offering personalised solutions that cater to the unique needs of each customer. This evolution fosters a healthier market environment where consumers have the power to choose from a variety of financial products tailored to their specific circumstances.

Moreover, Open Banking helps individuals by giving them control over their financial data, allowing for more informed decision-making. This can lead to improved financial literacy as users engage more deeply with their financial planning and management.


