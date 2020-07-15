Numbrs, TrueLayer team up for financial management with Open Banking

The integration, which uses TrueLayer’s Data and Payment APIs, will enable Numbrs’ users to consolidate all their external bank accounts in one place so that they can manage their savings targets, control automated spending limits and receive other helpful analyses for all their finances. Numbrs’ users will also be able to use Payment Initiation to make payments without leaving the app.
The Numbrs app provides a range of financial analysis features to help people achieve their financial goals across all their accounts, crypto wallets and loyalty cards. Users are also provided with a data driven analysis of their financial situation and individual recommendations for optimising their personal finances, based on their specific needs.
The partnership will enable Numbrs and TrueLayer to work together to develop broader Open Finance based tools that help give people greater control and visibility over their spending and wealth.
Numbrs moved to a full public launch in the UK in July 2020, after completing its beta program.
TrueLayer’s partnership with Numbrs follows its recent expansion into the Republic of Ireland with Revolut and approval by the Cabinet Office to provide Open Banking services to Government departments.
