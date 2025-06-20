Ninth Wave rolls out Managed Services division

Through this move, Ninth Wave seeks to support financial institutions in deploying Open and Embedded Finance capabilities, including ERP integrations, Embedded Payments, and wealth data connectivity, in under 90 days.
With more banks adopting cloud-native, API-first platforms, they also encounter operational issues when it comes to security protocols, regulatory compliance, and consumer consent frameworks. Ninth Wave Managed Services aims to address these complexities through industry expertise and implementation support.
Furthermore, the new division is set to fall in line with Ninth Wave’s Plan, Build, and Operate methodology, which merges technical execution with compliance and regulatory alignment, as well as user adoption approaches. Ninth Wave’s division is set to focus on accelerating customer onboarding and facilitating advanced capabilities, such as:
Secure, API-first connectivity across ERP platforms, including NetSuite, Sage, and Microsoft Dynamics;
Real-time payments leveraging entitlement-driven workflows and automating manual processes;
Improved wealth data connectivity, especially for high-net-worth households;
Co-branded API portals, marketing materials, and adoption initiatives that position banks as integration-ready partners.
