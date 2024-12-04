myTU launches ai-powered business debit card

The card, available in both physical and virtual formats, offers businesses enhanced fraud protection, simplified expense tracking, and flexible spending limits. The new product allows businesses to issue cards to employees or departments, providing full control over spending and offering real-time transaction monitoring.
Designed with the needs of startups and businesses overlooked by traditional banks in mind, myTU’s card offers greater flexibility in managing expenses. Businesses can set custom spending limits, categorize transactions, and attach invoices in real-time. The solution provides streamlined financial processes, with businesses gaining the ability to issue as many cards as needed for different departments or specific expenses, such as travel or software subscriptions.
The card also targets underserved financial service providers, offering essential tools for managing payments. The API further extends the solution’s capabilities, enabling businesses to issue cards to their partners for a range of use cases, such as contractor management or logistics services.
With plans to issue over 50,000 business cards in the next two years, myTU is positioning itself as a versatile solution for growing businesses. The company is committed to providing lower fees and greater flexibility compared to traditional banking, ensuring scalability as businesses expand.
Founded in 2019, myTU is an AI-powered digital bank that delivers secure financial services through a cloud-first platform. With its innovative approach, the bank serves over 50,000 retail customers and 200+ legal entities, aiming to process over €1 billion in transactions by 2025.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions