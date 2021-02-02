|
Monzo, Experian to provide credit score Boost to customers

Tuesday 2 February 2021 14:08 CET | News

Monzo has partnered with Experian to introduce its Open Banking-powered Boost to Monzo customers, according to AltFi.

Boost was launched in the UK in 2020 and it lets consumers factor Netflix, Amazon, and Spotify subscriptions into their credit scores. The credit rating agency said it had reached a partnership with Monzo to enable the connection it needs to start improving the credit scores of Monzo customers, should they sign up.

Boost can improve someone’s credit score by up to 66 points based on regular monthly payments like council tax or subscriptions, and Experian won’t use the data to lower anyone’s score.


