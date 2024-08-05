Mbanq launches new white-label mobile digital banking apps

As per the press release, these customisable apps are designed to meet the needs of traditional banks, neobanks, credit unions, fintech platforms, and non-financial brands.
Financial institutions can tailor the apps to reflect their unique branding and service preferences, ensuring a distinct and cohesive user experience.
The apps are available on web, Android, and iOS devices, catering to both corporate and retail banking needs.
The apps feature a fully digital onboarding process for both retail and corporate customers, with out-of-the-box integrations with a plethora of best-in-class KYC and KYB vendors to support multiple geographies and organizational preferences.
Designed for ease of use and extensibility, the app supports the origination and servicing of a wide range of deposit and lending products, as well as the full spectrum of payment rails, including debit, prepaid, and credit cards, along with domestic and cross-border payments.
By offering a ready-to-use solution, Mbanq provides the benefits of quick deployment, reduced time to market, low development costs, and most importantly, enhanced security features to ensure safe and seamless financial transactions.
