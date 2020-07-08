Sections
News

Malaysia-based MFMi Group, Mambu to launch cloud-based digital Islamic financial services

Wednesday 8 July 2020 12:19 CET | News

MFMi Group, part of Malaysia-based fintech MFM Synergy, has announced it has chosen Mambu’s SaaS cloud-native banking platform to roll out digital Islamic financial services. 

Starting with a digital Sharia Compliant Factoring product, ‘MFM Tawreeq’, the company is also building an Islamic digital wallet and has plans to launch other Islamic financial services products over the next five years.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in a ‘new normal’, MFMi Group aims to help the Islamic fintech and Sharia Compliance ecosystems by digitising Islamic financial services, in turn supporting financial inclusion for often-underserved and underbanked consumers.

Keywords: MFMi Group, Mambu, MFM Synergy, cloud, digital Islamic financial services, SaaS, cloud-based, cloud-native, Malaysia, banking platform, digital Sharia Compliance, MFM Tawreeq, Islamic digital wallet, digitisation, financial services, underbanked
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Malaysia
