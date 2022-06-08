Subscribe
Kroo raises GBP 26 mln in Series B

Wednesday 8 June 2022 14:39 CET | News

UK-based Kroo has closed their most recent funding round, raising GBP 26 million. 

This round of investments will assist the neobank with further growth and development including recruitment, expansion, and social causes. Kroo aims to create a bank that connects people financially, enables them to be financially better off, and plays its part in making a positive impact on the world.

The firm launched a customer tree-planting referral scheme in June 2021, has a board-level social conscience committee, and has pledged to donate a percentage of its profits to social causes. Kroo has now raised over GBP 56 million in equity funding since launch following five series of investment rounds. 

hey’ll begin serving customers with a mobile-only current account with features to be expanded based on customer feedback. To date, Kroo has grown to 23,000 prepaid cardholders, with over 120,000 monthly transactions on the platform. 


Keywords: funding, neobanks, expansion, banks, investment
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Kroo
Countries: United Kingdom
