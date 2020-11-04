|
Koodoo, Credit Kudos deliver digital mortgage applications through Open Banking

Wednesday 4 November 2020 11:38 CET | News

Digital mortgage platform Koodoo has selected challenger credit reference agency Credit Kudos as Open Banking provider to deliver an end-to-end digital mortgage journey.

Koodoo works with over 40% of the UK mortgage lending market and powers the mortgage categories for 45% of the UK price comparison market to intelligently connect homeowners with their next mortgage. It will use Credit Kudos’ platform to incorporate Open Banking technology to ensure a seamless application experience from start to finish.

Credit Kudos’ analysis and insights, based on real-time bank transaction data, will provide lenders with an up-to-date picture of a borrower’s financial health, helping lenders reduce application times whilst offering a better customer experience.

The use of Open Banking will also make the entire mortgage application process simpler for home buyers – from ID checks to credit checks and final approvals – by removing the need for borrowers to manually upload documents.


Keywords: Koodoo, Credit Kudos, partnership, digital mortgage, Open Banking, lending, transaction data, financial health
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
