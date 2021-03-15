IFS launches IFS Cloud

Customers can choose to connect their value chains across capabilities such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), human capital management (HCM), asset management (EAM), and field service (FSM).
With IFS Cloud, IFS offers a technology platform with one common user experience, one data model, and one support offering. Customers can choose how and where they deploy IFS Cloud, which has been engineered for the cloud but can be deployed on-premises with a choice of residency.
IFS Cloud’s architecture also includes application services for business that can be leveraged across IFS products and across industries. This helps customers use technologies such as machine learning (ML), augmented and mixed reality (AR/MR), artificial intelligence (AI), and internet of things (IoT).
