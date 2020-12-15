|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

IBM acquires Expertus Technologies to expand payment offering

Thursday 17 December 2020 14:00 CET | News

IBM has acquired Expertus Technologies, a Canada-based fintech, to expand its electronic payments offering.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Buying Expertus will allow IBM to modernise its payment systems to help banking clients keep up with innovative rivals while controlling expenses and complying with regulatory requirements, as representatives from IBM say.

Expertus’s payment platform is used by around 1,000 banks, credit unions, regulatory agencies, and corporations. The firm processes USD 50 billion in daily transactions.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: IBM, Expertus Technologies, acquisition, electronic payments, banking,
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like