Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

humm acquires BidFin

Monday 6 May 2024 14:59 CET | News

humm has announced its acquisition of the Australian-based fintech provider BidFin in order to meet the growing needs and preferences of its customers. 

Following this announcement, BidFin employees are set to be transitioned to the new ownership and to continue the process of operating as a stand-alone business. In addition, BinFid’s focus will remain on driving and enabling sales for technology suppliers with the overall provisioning of payment solutions. 

Both companies will continue the process of meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. 

 

.humm has announced its acquisition of the Australian-based fintech provider BidFin in order to meet the growing needs and preferences of its customers.

More information on the announcement

According to officials of the BidFin company, the acquisition was due to the overall demand for its solutions escalating to the point where the firm needed to consider a strategic transaction in order to meet the growing demands and needs of its clients. At the same time, the deal represents an important step into the company’s development, as it allows it to onboard more users at scale and in a secure and rapid manner. 

In addition, it will also give BidFin the possibility to partner with more technology collaborators and suppliers in order to optimise their sales processes with its flexible and secure suite of payment solutions. By being enabled to operate on humm’s balance sheet, BidFin will have the opportunity to accelerate its development process and improve its suite of solutions and services.  

Throughout this acquisition, BidFin will not be making any direct changes to its product portfolio and tools. At the same time, neither BidFin nor humm disclosed any financial terms or conditions of the deal. 



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, banking, online banking, mobile banking, digital banking, financial services, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: BidFin, Humm
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

BidFin

|

Humm

|
Discover all the Company news on BidFin and other articles related to BidFin in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like