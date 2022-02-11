|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Hannover Digital Investments invests in digital payment specialist Vitesse PSP

Friday 11 February 2022 15:24 CET | News

Germany-based Hannover Digital Investments (HDInv) has announced taking a stake in the UK-based digital solution provider Vitesse PSP. 

HDInv is investing in Vitesse in a Series B funding round led by Prime Ventures with additional participation from Octopus Ventures. Using the Vitesse system, global payments can be processed in 109 currencies to 172 countries. Customers also receive a real-time overview of their finances and transactions. Vitesse offers a treasury management platform for insurers, enabling greater capital efficiency and liquidity management.

According to a Hannover Digital Investments representative, insurers and their customers benefit from Vitesse when it comes to payment transactions and centralising claims payments. A Vitesse representative states that in addition to an expansion to the USA, the company also wants to expand in Europe with the help of the financing. HDInv did not provide any information about the amount of the stake.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: investment, fintech, treasury, financial services, transaction monitoring
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like