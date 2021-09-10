|
Google Pay launches in Austria

Friday 10 September 2021 09:30 CET | News

Digital wallet platform Google Pay has announced enabling its app for Android smartphones and WearOS smartwatches in Austria.  

Since 2020, Google Pay has already been used in the mobile banking apps of some fintech banks in Austria, such as Curve, Monese, N26, Payrnet, Revolut, Wise and Viva Wallet. When users pay with Google Pay in a store, a virtual card number is passed on to the merchant instead of the actual account number. In addition, boarding passes can be saved with the Google Pay app, loyalty points can be redeemed and advantage cards can be managed. 


More: Link


