|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Flow your Money goes live in Netherlands

Thursday 29 October 2020 14:29 CET | News

Dutch fintech Flow your Money has announced it is going live after receiving the PSD2 licence that allows it to transfer money between different bank accounts.

The company uses smart technology to transfer income between saving goals, investment accounts, and budgets. Flow your Money brings the principle of dividing income into physical jars used by Dutch grandparents to the 21st century: connect your bank accounts and divide your income automatically according to smart rules that you can set up yourself.

Incoming transactions are automatically divided, and you always have insight into current budgets. Soon the platform will allow customers to automate transactions to external accounts, such as good causes and recurring bills. Further plans and new features are in the works.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Flow your Money, mobile banking, product launch, PSD2, online banking, digital bank, finance management
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like