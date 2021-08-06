|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Float, Mono to help businesses manage and boost cash flow in Africa

Friday 6 August 2021 15:02 CET | News

Float has partnered with Mono to ease credit needs with collateral-free revenue advances and give small and medium Africa-based businesses the leverage to pursue growth.

Running a small business or sole proprietorship is daunting and limited access to capital can make this twice as hard. Businesses require all the assistance they can get, and this includes access to credit. This is how Float is helping businesses in Africa grow today. The Float team needed access to their customers' financial accounts to retrieve their financial history to assess creditworthiness and make informed underwriting decisions. This led them to Mono.

As the Float team builds for young businesses across Africa, they consider the growth that their customers can achieve with the credit resources they provide. Launched in 2020, Float is finding more ways to power businesses in Africa. The Float team is focused on creating more financial services that make it easy for entrepreneurs to run and grow their businesses in Africa. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Open Banking, credit scoring
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Africa
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like