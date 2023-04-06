Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Fintech Unitplus receives new funding

Thursday 6 April 2023 15:39 CET | News

Germany-based fintech UnitPlus, which is active in financial investments, has announced receiving financing. 

A seven-figure sum was collected, which is to be invested in the product structure, the IT platform, and general growth. At the beginning of 2023, Unitplus made a new investment product available that is supposed to work like overnight money for investors. The "FlexPlus" portfolio uses ETFs to invest in European government bonds with short maturities, with which annual returns of 2.5% or more can be achieved.

 

Who were the investors

The new investors include Martin Zielke, the former CEO of Commerzbank, and Claus Budelmann, the co-owner of Berenberg Bank. With Exxeta Ventures and Material Ventures, 2 new VC companies were added to the investors as well. The founder of the financing series, Benedikt Franke, from Helpling and Planetly, also took a new stake in Unitplus. Existing investors such as Brigitte Zypries, Katrin Stark, as well as Patrick Henning, and Philipp Berger also joined in.

Fintech Unitplus receives new funding

Unitplus’ portfolio strategy offers

Unitplus is a “neo asset management”, meaning that account, payment transactions, and investments are linked and controlled via an app. Unitplus is aiming to use Germany’s increased willingness to invest in the capital market to offer special access to digital investments. All portfolios are developed by financial experts and are focused on global diversification to reduce users’ investment risk and increase their return potential. Customers can choose the right portfolio for them and flexibly change their strategy at any time for free in the app.

 

Unitplus focus on sustainability

All ETFs in the UnitPlus portfolios fulfill specific sustainability criteria. While selecting fitting ETFs for their portfolios, the fintech took environmental, social and governmental criteria into consideration and compared over 200 ETFs with ESG criteria. Stocks and bonds from companies and states that are not sustainable according to UnitPlus’ criteria are excluded from their investments.

 

The new UnitPlus Card

The UnitPlus card is an ETF-based debit card that actively invests money in user’s portfolio until they pay with it. Instead of a cashback programme, UnitPlus uses an ETF-back programme, meaning that every time users pay with their UnitPlus card, they get back 0.10% of their purchase value in ETFs. This money is donated to users’ portfolios at the end of each quarter. UnitPlus also automatically deducts taxes and users have the option of setting up their exemption order with the fintech as well.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: investment, financing , sustainability , payment processing, debit card
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: UnitPlus
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

UnitPlus

|
Discover all the Company news on UnitPlus and other articles related to UnitPlus in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like