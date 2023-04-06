Fintech Unitplus receives new funding

A seven-figure sum was collected, which is to be invested in the product structure, the IT platform, and general growth. At the beginning of 2023, Unitplus made a new investment product available that is supposed to work like overnight money for investors. The "FlexPlus" portfolio uses ETFs to invest in European government bonds with short maturities, with which annual returns of 2.5% or more can be achieved.
The UnitPlus card is an ETF-based debit card that actively invests money in user’s portfolio until they pay with it. Instead of a cashback programme, UnitPlus uses an ETF-back programme, meaning that every time users pay with their UnitPlus card, they get back 0.10% of their purchase value in ETFs. This money is donated to users’ portfolios at the end of each quarter. UnitPlus also automatically deducts taxes and users have the option of setting up their exemption order with the fintech as well.
