Fintech startup Flexvelop receives EUR 3 million

With Flexvelop, business customers can flexibly rent individual small devices as well as larger collective orders in seconds. In this way, young, small, and medium-sized companies in particular can work directly with professional equipment and later decide flexibly whether and when is the best time to buy or return it.
According to a Seventure Partners representative, they see huge potential in B2B equipment leasing and aim to support its next growth steps. The investment serves to expand into other online shops and partner dealers in order to integrate the new form of B2B equipment leasing directly as a clickable payment solution.
At partner dealers such as Notebooksbilliger.de, WMF, or the consumer electronics store EXPERT, "Flexen" is already a recommended payment option for tradespeople. In the future, the fully automated payment solution is to be increasingly integrated into the check-out process of online shops in addition to the retail space.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions