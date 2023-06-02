Financial platform ElleXX completes CHF 1.43 million crowd investing round

ElleXX is an independent money media platform for women. ElleXX aims to change the structural financial inequality of women and empower them to be financially self-sufficient and invest. The company offers information on social and financial topics and focuses on equality and sustainability. According to an ElleXX representative, female founders in Europe had never before achieved this amount of financing in such a short time. The founders state that this milestone underlines the strength of female founders in Europe and that the result is a step towards the recognition of women in the corporate world.
In collaboration with the Migros Bank, ElleXX launched an investment product tailored to female needs. The partners launched a campaign in 2021 titled ‘Money is a woman's business’. This campaign specifically aimed to address, inform and support women in financial matters. The Migros Bank ElleXX Gender Equality Basket is traded on the Six Swiss Exchange and is issued by the Zurich Kantonalbank.
With the elleXX 3a pension solution in cooperation with Vontobel and the Vontobel 3a Pension Foundation, users can invest in the long term. Customers pay 0.48% bank charges per year. The product costs vary depending on the investment strategy chosen, but amount to a maximum of 0.26% of the pension assets. In total, the total costs amount to a maximum of 0.74% (TER = Total Expense Ratio), if users choose the highest share proportion.
