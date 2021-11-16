|
Fidel launches Transaction Steam API

Tuesday 16 November 2021 16:01 CET | News

Fidel has announced the launch of its Transaction Stream API, which enables developers to connect to real-time payment card data and build corporate expense management platforms and consumer financial management applications.

The Transaction Stream API is built on top of the Visa Offers Platform. Fidel API and Visa will be partnering to expand the solution capabilities and bring it to new global markets.

With the new Transaction Stream API, developers building commercial solutions can provide real-time spend visibility to HR and Finance teams and reduce time spent by employees manually filing expense reports. Developers building consumer applications for expense management can make real-time decisions on a card purchase programmatically, triggering event-driven experiences such as personalised alerts and insights for consented cardholders the moment they transact.


