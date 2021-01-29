FCA proposes changes to SCA-RTS and to payments and e-money guidance

The FCA has identified barriers to the success of Open Banking and future innovation in UK payments. Besides proposing amendments to the Technical Standards on Strong Customer Authentication and Common and Secure Methods of Communication, the FCA will also take this opportunity to amend their guidance on prudential risk management and safeguarding in their Approach Document (AD), and make general updates to a number of areas and onshoring-related changes. FCA’s Perimeter Guidance Manual (PERG) will also receive updates.
One section of the consultation paper, relating to contactless payments, will close on 24 February 2021. The rest will close on 30 April 2021. The payments landscape has grown and evolved in recent years, as business models adapt to user needs. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has accelerated these changes. This consultation will help the FCA make sure regulatory expectations keep pace with the changing landscape, according to the official press statement.
The FCA seeks to remove identified barriers to continued growth, innovation, and competition in the payments and e-money sector (including Open Banking), while making the sector more resilient and protecting consumers if firms fail. Payment service providers (PSPs) and e-money issuers, as well as trade bodies representing them, should read this consultation. FCA’s proposals affect credit institutions providing payment services and/or issuing e-money, as well as payment institutions (PIs), e-money institutions (EMIs) and registered account information services providers (RAISPs).
It may be of interest to:
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions