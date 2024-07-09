Subscribe
Fairlo receives B Corp certification

Tuesday 9 July 2024

Customer credit fintech company Fairlo has announced that it has received the B Corp certification, aiming to foster an inclusive, transparent, and sustainable economy. 

Following this announcement, the B Corp certification will enable Fairlo to join a global movement of businesses and companies dedicated to fostering an inclusive, transparent, secure, and sustainable economy. 

In addition, the fintech firm will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. 

More information on the announcement

Fairlo represents a fintech firm that was driven by the aim to provide a more fair and sustainable experience to customers and businesses, as well as an alternative to credit cards, expensive loans, and BNPL. 

According to the official press release, the entire process of receiving the certification has taken almost a year and it represents an important initiative that will focus on providing Fairlo’s commitments to its original vision of challenging the credit industry, as well as providing the possibility to stay focused on tangible and measurable improvement across all areas of impact. 

The B Corp certification also represents a new development in the company’s quest for introducing accountability and transparency to credit services. The B Corp certification was created by the non-profit organisation B Lab. The initiative is set to indicate that the certified organisations voluntarily meet certain standards of accountability, transparency, sustainability, and performance, with the overall aim of designing value for society. 

Fairlo also received its UK FCA licence in 2023, and it is expected to continue to show sustainable and profitable growth, as well as the momentum that will be used for gaining leverage on the Swedish and British markets. 



More: Link


