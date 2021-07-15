Exporo launches PROPVEST

This platform allows investors to either automatically invest small amounts in a real estate savings plan with the help of an algorithm, or to invest independently in various existing properties. PROPVEST operates digitally and relies exclusively on tokenized securities. Exporo acquired a financial portfolio management license for PROPVEST in 2020. Investors can use PROPVEST to diversify their investments into real estate in order to minimise their portfolio’s risk.
According to an Exporo representative, the offer is aimed at investors who want to rely on long-term real estate investments when building up and expanding their assets. The fintech plans to bring up to 10 new properties to the platform every month in the medium term. The platform, which makes its own properties available to investors, is also open for European real estate asset managers, who can also present their own range of properties on the platform.
