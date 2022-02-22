|
Envestor launches ETF robo

Tuesday 22 February 2022 15:31 CET | News

Germany-based digital investment platform Envestor has launched another robo advisor for the German market with ETF portfolios. 

The service is intended to enable investors to make a broad investment in passive index funds. To do this, customers must select their desired equity ratio and an investment focus. Envestor offers four different focuses: high-growth stocks, sustainable investments, protection against inflation, or a current income via dividends.

The respective focus in combination with the personal share quota should create the most diversified ETF portfolio possible for investors. The allocations are adjusted to the specified quotas every six months and changes to the personal share quota are possible at any time. The minimum investment amount for a one-time investment is EUR 500, yet for a monthly savings plan, it is EUR 25. In addition, customers pay the costs of the individual ETFs. The custody account is taken over by the FIL custodian bank, which belongs to Fidelity International. 


More: Link


