Emma partners Yapily to make payments easier

Tuesday 13 July 2021 13:22 CET | News

UK-based Emma, a budgeting super app, has announced its partnership with Open Banking infrastructure provider Yapily, to launch its new peer-to-peer (P2P) payments feature.

Through using Yapily’s Open Banking infrastructure, Emma’s new P2P feature makes transferring money easier, so consumers can manage their money and get their finances on track. In a few clicks, Emma users can input an amount to transfer, select a bank account, and choose who they want to transfer money to and from. 

Emma is utilising Yapily’s API to allow its customers to request money and pay bills using its app. Bills can be settled in seconds. Emma connects bank accounts to help customers budget, track spending and save money. 


Keywords: partnership, Yapily, Open Banking, P2P payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
