EML Open Banking expands into 20 new countries

Nuapay's connectivity reaches 2,250 banks in 28 countries across Europe, with the potential to reach 420 million customers through its banking platform. Newly connected countries include Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Romania, Slovenia, and Sweden.
At the end of 2021, Open Banking front runner, the UK, experienced a 500% increase in Open Banking payments in 12 months. Also in the UK, 70% of lenders expect to use Open Banking within the next two years, a surge from the present 26%.
EML's offering powers card issuing, payment accounts, Open Banking, pay-outs, and direct debits under one roof to help businesses seek more value from payments. Its one-stop-shop approach has reportedly proven attractive to B2B (Business-to-Business) companies who need to issue money and collect payments in ecommerce, BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later), and lending.
Additionally, Nuapay, an account-to-account payments pioneer with 18 years of experience, enables both Open Banking payments and data sharing and is a direct member of UK Faster Payments and an indirect participant bank in the SEPA Instant payment network.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions