DirectID and Smoothpay partner to stabilise income for gig workers

Smoothpay will use DirectID’s Open Banking platform to help provide a stable monthly income to freelancers, contractors, and small business owners.
Smoothpay is designed to eliminate the uncertainty of a volatile salary, giving people the reliable income they need to do the flexible work they love. By using Open Banking to understand real-time and historical income, Smoothpay can provide a level of certainty to gig economy earners, ensuring they have access to a consistent source of income.
Officials from Smoothpay said that reliable income analysis is at the heart of Smoothpay, but so too is a smooth and trustworthy customer experience. They wanted their customers to find out their Smoothpay within a minute or so of signing up, and they’ve managed to achieve this seamlessly by integrating DirectID into the app.
DirectID’s Open Banking-supported income verification tool is used to understand the income of freelancers and small business owners. After a user goes through the 30-second connect journey, Smoothpay can quickly interpret up to 12 months of customer earnings. They can then be onboarded to the service and start to receive their ‘Smoothpay immediately.
DirectID’s representatives said that when they first found out about Smoothpay, they understood the role Open Banking could play in helping freelancers earn a stable income. Their mission has always been to promote financial inclusion – that means helping people access the products they need and helping the providers to provide them. The world of work has transformed in recent years, and this is an opportunity to use Open Banking to support those without a traditional salary for the first time.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions