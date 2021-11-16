CredAble launches UpScale

In October 2021, CredAble disbursed 3,500 crs to more than 100,000 small businesses and with UpScale, CredAble will penetrate deeper into the ecosystem with tailor-made solutions for small business owners. SMEs are largely starved in terms of credit and growth yet contribute nearly 30% of the GDP. CredAble recently raised USD 30 million in its Series B round and is using the raised funds to improve CredAble’s reach as well as solutions for small businesses via UpScale. The platform syncs in with a business’ existing accounting software and bank accounts and provides real-time business data that helps make informed decisions to manage financial operations like collection & payments and avail instant, collateral-free access to working capital financing along with other growth tools.
UpScale is a credit and cash flow management app that connects with the existing accounting software of the business, syncs in transaction details, connects with bank accounts & credit bureaus and gives access to working capital with the help of partnering financial institutions.
