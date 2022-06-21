Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Clear Books, Plaid launch Instant Bank Payments feature

Tuesday 21 June 2022 14:41 CET | News

Online accounting and payroll software provider Clear Books has launched an Open Banking feature, Instant Bank Payments, to help SMEs get paid faster and improve their cash flow, according to ffnews.com.

Powered by Open Banking technology, Instant Bank Payments reportedly helps businesses get paid quicker by making it easier for their customers to pay them directly via bank transfer. The new feature allows Clear Books users to enable their customers to pay them directly from a button on their invoices. Their customers have to take three steps:

  • Select the bank to pay from;

  • Securely authorise with their bank, using their own mobile banking app, or online banking;

  • Confirm payment.

Instant Bank Payments works with existing business current accounts, so there reportedly are no lengthy application forms or tricky verification processes. Instant Bank Payments is a safe and secure method of payment made possible via the Open Banking infrastructure provided by Plaid. Making a payment through Instant Bank Payments offers the same security and protection as making a bank transfer directly through your bank, ffnews.com concludes.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Plaid , Open Banking, instant payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Clear Books
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Clear Books

|
Discover all the Company news on Clear Books and other articles related to Clear Books in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like