News

Chetood acquires Yobota

Friday 25 March 2022 12:55 CET | News

Chetwood has acquired the core banking provider Yobota to extend its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) capabilities.

The acquisition will create a more collaborative and compelling BaaS proposition for Chetwood. It continues to grow its customer base and enable businesses to develop their financial offerings, such as lending and payment services, using its regulated infrastructure.

Following the acquisition, Yobota will continue to deliver the core banking system (CBS), on which businesses can run fully compliant financial services whilst leveraging Chetwood’s banking licence. The companies’ combined strength will increase operational efficiencies and facilitate the delivery of a full end-to-end BaaS offering.

Non-financial services businesses will be able to embed finance without needing to develop credit and pricing capabilities, alongside proposition, decisioning, modelling and operations as optional services. This allows businesses to launch financial services products with minimal upfront investment and low running costs due to their cloud-based technology.


Keywords: acquisition, merger, expansion, BaaS, banking license
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
