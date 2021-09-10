|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Central Bank of Brazil releases minimum scope of data for Phase 4 of Open Banking

Friday 10 September 2021 14:21 CET | News

The Central Bank of Brazil has released the minimum scope of data for Phase 4 of Open Banking, to be detailed by the Open Banking governance structure, according to the official press release.

The fourth stage of the ecosystem, which covers data on foreign exchange, accreditation service, investment, insurance, and pensions, is scheduled to start on 15 December 2021, when the participating institutions must make public information about the products and services they make available related to the disclosed scope. 

With respect to exchange operations, the following data will be included: Total Effective Value (VET) and exchange rate. Accreditation data, in turn, will cover service fees and charges. The data referring to insurance and open supplementary pensions will follow the scope defined by the Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP). 

With phase 4, Open Banking starts sharing a set of information in addition to traditional banking products and services, which marks the beginning of its migration to Open Finance.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Open Banking, Open Finance, regulation, central bank
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like