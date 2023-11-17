Capchase partners with Grasshopper bank

This collaboration enables Grasshopper’s SaaS clients with an Accelerator Checking account to access Capchase’s funding options including Capchase Grow, a non-dilutive, revenue-based financing product and Capchase Pay, a payment solution for SaaS vendors allowing them to offer flexible payment terms to their customers.
Grasshopper’s work with Capchase expands on the bank’s current product offering for venture-backed startups and represents a valuable addition to its partner marketplace, which launched in October 2023.
Capchase’s financing capabilities will be featured in the marketplace alongside other thoughtfully-curated partnerships, offering services such as Ramp corporate cards, cloud-based communication services, capitalisation table management software, startup business insurance, and more.
Capchase representatives noted the current economic climate's challenges for startups and founders in securing capital for scaling. The collaboration with Grasshopper simplifies access for SaaS startups to non-dilutive, revenue-based financing via the bank's marketplace, offering valuable support in the current funding landscape.
Grasshopper is a client-first digital bank serving small businesses, startups, and investors supporting them across the innovation economy. Their digital solutions cover small business, venture-backed companies, fintech-focused Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and commercial API banking platforms, SBA lending, commercial real estate lending, and yacht financing. Privately owned and headquartered in New York City, the bank is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation member and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender.
