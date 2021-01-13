|
|
|
|
|
|
News

BukuKas secures USD 10 mln in Series A funding

Thursday 14 January 2021 14:55 CET | News

Indonesia-based BukuKas has secured USD 10 million in its Series A funding round to increase user acquisition.

Sequoia Capital India served as the lead investor, with participation also coming from Saison Capital, January Capital, Founderbank Capital, Cambium Grove and Endeavor Catalyst. With the funds, BukuKas plans to increase user acquisition, grow its engineering and product teams, and release new products.

The fintech plans to expand across Southeast Asia, but its short-term focus in on the SME market in Indonesia. BukuKas offers target micro and small businesses with a cloud accounting solution. Clients can access digital bookkeeping to record sales, expense, and cash transactions through their mobile phone. The company also helps consumers build a diverse portfolio through its automatic mutual fund investment platform.

Its dashboards help users to manage their invoices, calculate stock, create income statements, invoice summary reports and more. Last year, the company secured USD 9 million in Series A funding.

More: Link


Keywords: BukuKas, Indonesia, startup, fintech, Sequoia Capital, funding, SMEs, digital banking, mobile banking, e-invoicing
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Indonesia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





