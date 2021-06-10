|
Bud, Enfuce allow users to understand their climate change effect

Thursday 10 June 2021

Open Banking fintech Bud has partnered with eco-payments firm Enfuce to bring its ‘My Carbon Action’ product to the UK, according to the official press release.

The deal will see Bud’s Open Banking and transaction enrichment services combined with Enfuce’s carbon tracking engine to provide UK customers with a clear indication of how their spending impacts their carbon footprint. Enfuce’s ‘My Carbon Action’ product brings together lifestyle information and a carbon tracking methodology developed by climate researcher Dr. Michael Lettenmeier to provide users with a personalised carbon footprint. 

The partnership with Bud will allow users to add an additional layer of transaction data to produce more personalised scores based on categorised spending.


Keywords: Open Banking, green finance, fintech , partnership
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
