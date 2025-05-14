BSF launches a new banking platform with Backbase

Backbase is a global private fintech that modernises operations across various banking sectors, including retail, SME, commercial, private banking, and wealth management. Its platform supports the digital and AI transformations of over 150 financial institutions globally.
BSF's newly developed digital banking ecosystem features retail mobile and web banking platforms that provide simplified account management, payment solutions, and improved security features, all integrated through Backbase's AI-powered Banking Platform.
Simplified money movement: customers can conduct domestic and international transfers, make SADAD bill payments, and access Western Union services;
Advanced card management: integration with Apple Pay and lifestyle rewards offers customers increased flexibility and convenience;
Digital sales capabilities: customers will experience a refined onboarding process, allowing them to complete credit card applications swiftly.
BSF's implementation features robust security measures, including panic mode activation, device management rules, and GPS consent capture, ensuring customer safety without sacrificing usability. The platform’s multi-factor authentication, featuring biometric verification and OTP validation, aims to establish new benchmarks for secure banking in Saudi Arabia.
In March 2025, Backbase partnered with Salt Edge to optimise Open Banking development and compliance for businesses. This collaboration aimed to accelerate Open Banking adoption, improve compliance for banks and financial institutions, and create new revenue opportunities. Backbase clients had access to Salt Edge's secure Open Banking compliance services through the Backbase Marketplace, ensuring efficient integration with banking technology.
