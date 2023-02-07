Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Bridgit taps outsource Financial to reach more brokers with bridging finance solutions

Tuesday 7 February 2023 12:30 CET | News

Australia-based non-bank lender Bridgit has partnered with mortgage aggregator outsource Financial to expand its network brokers.

 

This marks one of the latest aggregator partnership for Bridgit and expands its total network to more than 3400 brokers. outsource Financial (outsource), alone, works with more than 1000 brokers.

Bridgit’s bridging finance solution has had strong take-up since it launched in 2021, in response to a lagging industry and consumers paying the price for traditional slow and manual finance processes. It offers a simple online loan application, approval within 24 hours and three-months interest free. To date, it has processed more than USD 1.5 billion in bridging loan applications.

Australia-based non-bank lender Bridgit has partnered with mortgage aggregator outsource Financial to expand its network brokers.

Commenting on the partnership, officials from Bridgit said the two companies share a similar outlook and values and they believe that this collaboration will be vital in expanding Bridgit’s offering to more brokers and Australian homeowners. outsource Financial’s educational programme for brokers will be enhanced by Bridgit’s extensive knowledge in all aspects of bridging finance.

According to outsource, the company has been focused on upskilling its brokers in technology tools, so it made sense for them to partner with the tech-driven non-bank lender, who are also pioneering property lending through a new style of bridging loans.

What does Bridgit do?

Bridgit’s mission is to revolutionise property financing and offer Australians a solution that helps them progress in life, without any of the red tape.

When it comes to buying property it can be very competitive and difficult to find the perfect home. A Bridgit loan is an option for homeowners who want to buy on their terms by finding their next home without having to sell first.

Through the use of technology, Bridgit makes it easy with a 5 minute online application, same day approval, and no monthly repayments so one can focus on the important things.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: lending, partnership, expansion, financing , financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Bridgit, outsource Financial
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Bridgit

|

outsource Financial

|
Discover all the Company news on Bridgit and other articles related to Bridgit in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like