|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

BBVA launches all-digital retail banking in Italy

Friday 22 October 2021 14:30 CET | News

The BBVA Group has announced the launch of an all-digital retail banking in Italy, with a different value proposition and customer experience.

BBVA is entering the Italian market with free digital banking, as the press release says. The bank wants to bring together the product offering and strength of a traditional bank with the customer experience of a digital player.

BBVA, which has been present in Italy for over 30 years via its wholesale banking business. Currently, 38 million of the group’s clients interact with the bank via digital channels; more than 62% do so through the mobile app; and 7 out of 10 sales are made digitally.

The new card has no printed PAN (card number) or CVV (verification code). The announcement also mentioned that the card’s key is generated from the app each time the customer makes a purchase, which should add greater security to the transaction.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BBVA, product launch, digital banking, mobile banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Italy
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like