BankMobile announces Workplace Banking platform

Friday 25 September 2020 11:46 CET | News

BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, and among America’s largest mobile-first banks, has announced the launch of its Workplace Banking platform. 

The new financial wellness service offers banking products that carry generous interest, early payday, built-in money management tools, and a robust banking app. 

BankMobile also announced that BenefitHub, a fully customisable, employee benefit and rewards shopping platform, used by employers to drive engagement, has partnered with the bank to offer its new financial wellness services as an additional benefit to its clients. 

BankMobile’s Workplace Banking platform includes the following banking services:
  • Workplace Checking Account
  • Workplace Savings Account
  • Student Loan Refinancing*
  • Personal Loans
  • Certificates of Deposits (CDs)
  • Credit Products
  • Mortgage and Home Equity

 Additional financial wellness services include:
  • Full-service Financial Wellness Platform
  • On-the-Go Money Management Tools
  • Omnichannel Employee Communication
  • Educational Materials
  • Employer Workshops
  • Personalized Financial Coaching

BankMobile provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities through BankMobile Disbursements, which serves more than five million students on 722 campuses nationwide. Through this distribution channel, BankMobile serves approximately one in every three college students in the country. In August, the bank announced an execution of an agreement with Google to introduce digital bank accounts, which is planned to launch in 2021.


