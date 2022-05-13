|
Azimut, Salt Edge to bring millennials closer to investment

Tuesday 3 May 2022

Italy-based independent asset manager Azimut, through its subsidiary Azimut Investments, has teamed up with Salt Edge, an Open Banking solutions provider.

 

Image source: Salt Edge

The partnership for powering its newly-launched investment mobile app – Beewise in Italy, to allow users to aggregate account information and initiate payments straight from their smartphones.

The Beewise app is set to debunk the myth that investing is accessible to financial gurus only and will open access to smart saving and investing for a better future to everybody willing to try. Beewise’s founders decided to provide an easy-to-use app that, besides being a personal finances manager, would allow setting goals and reaching them by leveraging Azimut’s experience in investing.

Azimut chose Salt Edge for ensuring account aggregation and payment initiation within Italian banks for the app’s users. Salt Edge has the bank connectivity of up to 5,000 banks worldwide, which enables Beewise users to connect their bank accounts and directly invest and move the funds into Azimut.

Keywords: Salt Edge, partnership, investment, mobile banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Azimut, Azimut Investments, Beewise, Salt Edge
Countries: Italy
