Austrian Raiffeisenbank introduces green private banking

Tuesday 17 May 2022 15:34 CET | News

Austria-based bank Raiffeisenbank Gunskirchen has announced expanding its sustainable projects to include green private banking.

The bank founded an environmental centre in 2012 and committed to photovoltaic systems on the roof, free e-charging stations, and CO2 compensation. When a customer invests in the environmental centre, they can determine where the money goes and what is financed with the invested money. The environmental centre only finances sustainable, ecological and social loan projects with your customer deposits.

Raiffeisenbank Gunskirche offers services such as portfolio optimisation, investment advice, asset management, and performance reports. Now, customers will be able to take advantage of green asset management and investment. According to a Raiffeisenbank Gunskirchen representative, private banking with a focus on sustainability offers wealthy private customers who value ecological, ethical, and social aspects a sustainable range of investments.


Keywords: product upgrade, banking, financial services, digital assets, investment, sustainability
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Raiffeisenbank Gunskirchen
Countries: Austria
