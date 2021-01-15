|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Artesian launches banking automation solution

Friday 15 January 2021 13:38 CET | News

UK-based Artesian has announced the launch of Artesian Connect, a way to solve complex frontline and middle office commercial banking challenges.

Artesian Connect combines solutions in data-science with a way to harness the collective expertise which exists within frontline banking teams in relation to their know-how around business development, spotting risks and opportunities. This should allow the customer to make use of existing business-rules, policies, or regulatory requirements.

The solution combines the information a bank or financial service provider knows about its customers, business, and market. It then uses a rules-engine that ingests millions of structured and unstructured data points to layer on top of that know-how, delivering insights needed for prospecting, customer monitoring and engagement, onboarding, and ongoing assessment of portfolio risks and opportunities.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Artesian, banking automation, Artesian Connect, product launch, UK, commercial bank
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like