ACCC issues infringement notice to BOQ

It is the first infringement notice sent to a lender for non-compliance with the consumer data right (CDR) regime – which has been active since 2020. An ACCC spokesperson confirmed to Mortgage Business that it had issued an infringement notice to BOQ for ‘alleged non-compliance with the CDR Rules’. It added that further details of the issue would be released ‘if Bank of Queensland pays the Infringement Notice’.
Non-major banks, including BOQ, have been required to share data under the scheme since 1 July 2021. However, several lenders have experienced delays in setting up their systems to meet the high standards demanded by consumer data right. At the time of writing, around 30 lenders have self-reported potential implementation gaps in their consumer data-sharing systems – including both major banks, non-major banks, and non-banks.
Among them is BOQ, which has acknowledged that it was delayed in implementing the first phase of the consumer data right (Open Banking) regime. The bank had missed the 1 July 2021 deadline for sharing banking data from personal accounts, as well as the November 2021 deadline for sharing home loan and personal loan data, and worked with the ACCC on a rectification schedule.
A BOQ spokesperson told Mortgage Business: ‘The delay was largely due to the complexity of adapting BOQ source systems to the Open Banking requirements and third-party testing issues. Those issues have now been addressed and BOQ commenced data sharing from 13 December 2021.’
According to the ACCC website, BOQ’s rectification schedule outlined that it had to set up account data by 1 July 2022, and has until March 2023 to improve ‘data latency’. The spokesperson continued: ‘BOQ is committed to selecting and implementing sustainable, quality solutions, and look forward to providing the best quality data so that our customers can make informed decisions about their banking needs’.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions