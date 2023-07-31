Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Aarna Capital partners with EDB

Monday 31 July 2023 14:34 CET | News

Aarna Capital Limited has announced its partnership with Luxembourg-based European Depositary Bank in order to deliver digital banking solutions to its clients.

Following this partnership, Aarna Capital will be enabled to leverage European Depositary Bank’s digital banking services. These include the responsive and secure cloud-based, API-integrated solution for institutional clients, Asset Managers and SPVs, Family Officers, Corporates, Trusts, and UHNWIs. 

In order to be allowed to use the suite of services, Aarna Capital will need to open multi-currency accounts and manage their day-to-day transactions in an effective and safe manner. Furthermore, the transactions can be done in several ways, such as global payments, FX requirements, as well as cash management through an automated money market set of sweeps via a single online dashboard. 

Aarna Capital will be given the possibility to address the common challenges of friction that are experienced by institutional banking users and customers, by proving an expanded functionality and range of solutions and products. Moreover, the financial institution will be enabled to use EDB’s platform in order to benefit from improved digital functionality with multi-currency accounts, fast and secure withdrawal facilities, and 24/7 access. By leveraging the multi-currency cash module, Aarna Capital will have the capability to optimise its cash management process, as well as to automate its time deposits across multiple counterparties.  

Aarna Capital Limited has announced its partnership with Luxembourg-based European Depositary Bank in order to deliver digital banking solutions to its clients.

Apex Group’s strategy of development

The European Depositary Bank represents a part of Apex Group and offers its customers and partners digital banking capabilities that leverage proprietary technology in order to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of clients, as well as to remain compliant with the regulatory requirements of the market.

In July 2023, Apex Group announced the agreement to acquire AXESS Accounting Office. After the acquirement was completed, the AXESS team, which was formed of 30 local tax experts, was set to join Apex Group. Furthermore, the acquisition enabled Apex Group to expand its presence in the Japanese market and to deliver an improved and efficient range of financial and corporate services in the region to multiple customers, such as asset managers, financial institutions, private users, corporates, as well as family officers. The process took place via an existing network of regional officers in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. 

Earlier in the same month, Apex Group finished the acquirement of Retransform, a company from The Annet Group. The addition of Retransform’s suite of products was set to allow Apex Group to act as a single source provider of solutions across the entire life cycle of real estate investment funds, for both new and already existing clients. Moreover, it focused on improving the overall drive for a positive environmental change in the real estate industry. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, digital banking, online banking, mobile banking, financial services, banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Aarna Capital, Apex Group, European Depositary Bank
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Aarna Capital

|

Apex Group

|

European Depositary Bank

|
Discover all the Company news on Aarna Capital and other articles related to Aarna Capital in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like