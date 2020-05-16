Sections
News

Zapaygo reaches GBP 515,000 funds in latest funding round

Monday 25 May 2020 12:00 CET | News

UK-based ordering and payment mobile app Zapaygo has announced reaching GBP 515,000 via its equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube.

According to Crowfund Insider, the company exceeded its initial GBP 250,000 funding target, via its equity crowdfunding campaign unfolded on Crowdcube, which is set to close mid-June 2020.  Zapaygo’s offering includes the following benefits: 

  • less cash on site;

  • the ability to market to existing customers/Zapaygo users;

  • discounts/rewards to encourage recurrent visitors;

  • combining app orders and orders to staff into one payment.

Furthermore, the funds will be used for taking the product on the market and cover customer/corporate convenience in collecting food and beverage, the company’s officials declared. Consequently, and thanks to the likes of Deliveroo and UberEats, there are plans for the ‘Zapaygo Delivered’ feature, which is currently in the early stages, to offer ‘order to delivery’ end to end services. 

Keywords: Zapaygo, funds, Crowdcube, crowdfunding campaign, market, mobile payments, Zapaygo Delivered
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
