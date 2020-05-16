Zapaygo reaches GBP 515,000 funds in latest funding round

According to Crowfund Insider, the company exceeded its initial GBP 250,000 funding target, via its equity crowdfunding campaign unfolded on Crowdcube, which is set to close mid-June 2020. Zapaygo’s offering includes the following benefits:
less cash on site;
the ability to market to existing customers/Zapaygo users;
discounts/rewards to encourage recurrent visitors;
combining app orders and orders to staff into one payment.
