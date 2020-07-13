YAPEAL chooses Marqeta to power its digital wallet

According to the press release, by utilising Marqeta’s instant card issuing capabilities, the digital wallet will offer consumers a range of personal finance features, including the ability to issue a mobile ready debit card that can connect to mobile payment apps (starting with Google Pay, while Apple Pay and Samsung Pay will come soon), a Visa debit card, mobile payments, and additional features of the wallet – including online card control, saving targets, and even access to expert advice.
Therefore, YAPEAL will help its customers manage money through budgeting tools, while providing access to multiple currencies.
Marqeta is a global card issuing platform, providing advanced infrastructure and tools for building configurable payment cards. With its open API, the Marqeta platform is designed for innovators who want a simplified way of managing payment programs so that they power new modes of commerce.
