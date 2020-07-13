Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

YAPEAL chooses Marqeta to power its digital wallet

Monday 13 July 2020 13:42 CET | News

Switzerland-based digital fintech start-up YAPEAL has launched a digital wallet, powered by Marqeta’s card issuing platform. 

According to the press release, by utilising Marqeta’s instant card issuing capabilities, the digital wallet will offer consumers a range of personal finance features, including the ability to issue a mobile ready debit card that can connect to mobile payment apps (starting with Google Pay, while Apple Pay and Samsung Pay will come soon), a Visa debit card, mobile payments, and additional features of the wallet – including online card control, saving targets, and even access to expert advice. 

Therefore, YAPEAL will help its customers manage money through budgeting tools, while providing access to multiple currencies.

Marqeta is a global card issuing platform, providing advanced infrastructure and tools for building configurable payment cards. With its open API, the Marqeta platform is designed for innovators who want a simplified way of managing payment programs so that they power new modes of commerce. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: YAPEAL, Switzerland, current account, Visa, debit card, instant card, digital wallet, Google Pay, mobile payments, cards
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Switzerland
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like